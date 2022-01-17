Alabama Cheerleading wins 3rd UCA Division 1A All-Girl National Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Cheerleading took home its third Division 1A all-girl national championship Sunday at the 2022 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship.

The Crimson Tide’s co-ed squad also earned a runner-up finish.

D1A Coed Results! 🤩 PART 2

1. University of South Florida

2. University of Alabama

3. Ohio State University

4. University of Oklahoma

5. University of Central Florida#UCAnationals — UCA (@UCAupdates) January 17, 2022

The championship is the program’s third in the Division 1A All-Girl competition, previously winning in 2020 and 2015. It is the sixth national title overall, also winning co-ed titles in 1984, 2011 and 2015. Alabama’s second-place finish in this year’s co-ed competition is its third in the last six years, previously hitting the mark in 2020 and 2017. The Crimson Tide did not compete in the 2021 championship.

“After not competing last year due to Covid-19, I’m so proud of the effort and relentless attitude of our program,” UA Director of Sprit Programs Jennifer Thrasher said. “As they prepared for nationals this season, we fought through some Covid issues and, for a time, were unsure if we would be able to step out onto the mat and compete. The team never gave up hope and laid it all out there when given the opportunity. We couldn’t ask for anything more than that. They trusted the coaches and each other.

“I’m so appreciative of the support from our athletic department, our alumni, friends and family. All of their love and support is a huge reason for our success. Our athletes represent the University of Alabama in such a positive way, all while balancing a lot more than most people probably realize. In addition to competition, they cheer at home and away football games, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and gymnastics.

“I’m so proud of all our teams and am thrilled to bring a championship back to Tuscaloosa!”

The three-day competition took place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. Teams were judged based on stunting, tumbling skills, crowd-leading abilities and overall performance.

UAB Cheerleading placed 9th in D1-A All Girl. Go Blazers!

D1A All-Girl Results ✨

1. University of Alabama

2. Western Kentucky University

3. Ole Miss

4. University of Oklahoma

5. University of South Florida

6. Temple University

7. San Diego State University

8. University of Colorado Boulder

9. University of Alabama Birmingham — UCA (@UCAupdates) January 17, 2022

Shelton State Community College got second place in Open Coed competition.

Open Coed Results! 🤩

1. Jones College

2. Shelton State Community College

3. Iowa Western Community College#UCAnationals — UCA (@UCAupdates) January 16, 2022

