All but 4 Elmore County Public Schools to return to classes Tuesday

All but four facilities in the Elmore County Public Schools system will return to regularly...
All but four facilities in the Elmore County Public Schools system will return to regularly scheduled in-person learning starting Tuesday, according to Superintendent Richard Dennis.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All but four facilities in the Elmore County Public Schools system will return to regularly scheduled in-person learning starting Tuesday, according to Superintendent Richard Dennis.

“Due to the number of faculty and staff absences Holtville Elementary, Wetumpka Elementary and Coosada Elementary and Airport Road Intermediate Schools will observe an e-day tomorrow,” Dennis in a release made Monday afternoon.

Dennis said ECS will evaluate the status of each school on Tuesday to determine if they’ll be able to return to classes on Wednesday. If that is the case, Dennis said his office will notify parents and students.

In addition to in-person learning, the superintendent cautioned that bus routes in some areas will be delayed due to a shortage of drivers and substitute drivers, a problem that could continue through the COVID spike.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

