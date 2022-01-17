Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Car plunges off California elevated highway, 3 people killed

California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle plunged off an elevated section of Interstate 210 landing below on Michillinda Ave., just south of Foothill Blvd., in Pasadena, Calif., late Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.(AP Photo/James Carbone)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Three people died after the car they were in plunged off an elevated section of a highway near Los Angeles and landed on the street below, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash on Interstate 210 happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Pasadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
Bama Lanes shooting suspect bonds out of jail again
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting late Saturday night.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting
Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Alabama...
Lionel Richie spotted at Montgomery restaurant
Tallassee mayor arrested in domestic violence investigation
Tallassee mayor arrested in domestic violence investigation
Former Alabama Quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

.
The Auburn rubik's cube kid goes viral
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work
All but four facilities in the Elmore County Public Schools system will return to regularly...
All but 4 Elmore County Public Schools to return to classes Tuesday