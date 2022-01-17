Advertise
Class Act: Floyd Middle’s Savannah Finney tackles teaching challenges

Savannah Finney of Floyd Middle Magnet School is this week's Class Act winner.
Savannah Finney of Floyd Middle Magnet School is this week's Class Act winner.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Savannah Finney has been teaching at Floyd Middle Magnet School for two years now. She graduated from Auburn University at Montgomery and started teaching right after walking across the stage.

“It’s been such a difficult and challenging year, but also it has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my entire life,” she said.

She teaches seventh and eight grade English both in person and virtually and has found innovative ways to reach her students.

“Pandemic teaching was so difficult, but I felt like I excelled at it because I’m interested in the technology, I watch things like YouTube that the kids watch. I have a similar humor system that they do,” she said.

Finney says this difficult experience has been rewarding, and as a young and newer teacher she looks forward to the years to come.

“I love that light bulb moment when the kids really learn and catch on to something. I also enjoy interacting with parents, and I really love teaching at Floyd Middle Magnet School. The administration and teachers here are great, and it’s really been a great experience,” Finney said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

