Cold weather to dominate
Only 1 day will have an above normal high
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be dry but cold. Highs will only make it into the middle to upper 40s. To make matters worse, it will be breezy with winds of 10-20 mph.
Skies will be mostly cloudy through lunchtime for most of us, but sunshine should start to take over during the afternoon. The farther south you are, the better your chance of seeing more sun today.
A warming trend begins tomorrow as highs head for the middle 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. That comes after a start in the upper 20s with frost a good bet.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next week and it isn’t even close. High temperatures will rise into the mid-60s ahead of an approaching cold front. There could be a couple of showers late, but skies should stay dry.
That changes Wednesday night as the cold front pushes through the area. Rain will be a good bet for everyone Wednesday night and Thursday. There could even be some thunderstorms in the mix.
The second half of Thursday through Friday is when models really disagree on what happens here in Alabama and neighboring states.
Some models indicate a continued chance of rain showers from late Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. Other models dry us out completely once we get to lunchtime Thursday. Then there are models that are somewhere between those two outcomes.
So what does that mean for us? Well, we aren’t entirely positive on what exactly will transpire as this will be a rather complex setup. For now, we’ve added a mid-range chance of rain for Thursday night and Friday to account for the models that show rain during that time.
Just know that the forecast for the second half of Thursday and Friday is highly susceptible to changing.
What we are sure of is another blast of cold air -- likely the coldest of the season so far -- beginning Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s and lower 50s with overnight lows in the 20s.
