Cold weather to dominate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be dry but cold. Highs will only make it into the middle to upper 40s. To make matters worse, it will be breezy with winds of 10-20 mph.

It will be breezy and cold today with more sun by the afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will be mostly cloudy through lunchtime for most of us, but sunshine should start to take over during the afternoon. The farther south you are, the better your chance of seeing more sun today.

A warming trend begins tomorrow as highs head for the middle 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. That comes after a start in the upper 20s with frost a good bet.

A cold front will bring rain and some storms Wednesday night into Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next week and it isn’t even close. High temperatures will rise into the mid-60s ahead of an approaching cold front. There could be a couple of showers late, but skies should stay dry.

That changes Wednesday night as the cold front pushes through the area. Rain will be a good bet for everyone Wednesday night and Thursday. There could even be some thunderstorms in the mix.

Rain is a good bet Wednesday night into Thursday, but rain chances later Thursday and Friday are a bit up in the air. (WSFA 12 News)

The second half of Thursday through Friday is when models really disagree on what happens here in Alabama and neighboring states.

Some models indicate a continued chance of rain showers from late Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. Other models dry us out completely once we get to lunchtime Thursday. Then there are models that are somewhere between those two outcomes.

Models disagree on precipitation chances Thursday and Friday, but we are keeping at least a chance of rain both days. (WSFA 12 News)

So what does that mean for us? Well, we aren’t entirely positive on what exactly will transpire as this will be a rather complex setup. For now, we’ve added a mid-range chance of rain for Thursday night and Friday to account for the models that show rain during that time.

Just know that the forecast for the second half of Thursday and Friday is highly susceptible to changing.

Very cold air will return later this week and carry into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

What we are sure of is another blast of cold air -- likely the coldest of the season so far -- beginning Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s and lower 50s with overnight lows in the 20s.

