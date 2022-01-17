Deputies say son used sword to kill mother in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A woman is dead after deputies said she was stabbed to death by her adult son. Investigators said the weapon he used was a sword.

It happened Sunday night on Mausap Road off of Spice Pond Road in Mobile County.

Investigators said the son also assaulted his uncle before fleeing the scene. The uncle was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries to his head.

Deputies said they spotted the suspect and he led them on a high-speed chase that ended on Highway 159 in Saraland. Officers used spike strips to deflate the man’s tires and the car went into a ditch. He was taken into custody after he was tased by deputies.

After a check-up at the hospital, he will be charged with murder and assault.

Investigators have not released the names of anyone involved.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.