Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

NASA: ‘Citizen scientists’ spot Jupiter-like planet

NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet that's about the size of...
NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet that's about the size of Jupiter, depicted in this illustration.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is crediting so-called “citizen scientists” with helping to make a huge discovery in space.

The agency said the citizen scientists collaborated with professional astronomers to discover a planet that’s about the same size as Jupiter, but with about three times the mass.

The planet is about 379 light-years from Earth and is orbiting a star with the same mass as the sun.

The citizen scientists were able to help NASA pin down the planet’s size and mass and track it.

They did so through online volunteer projects that allow anyone to look through NASA telescope data for signs of planets beyond our solar system.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
Bama Lanes shooting suspect bonds out of jail again
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting late Saturday night.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting
Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Alabama...
Lionel Richie spotted at Montgomery restaurant
Tallassee mayor arrested in domestic violence investigation
Tallassee mayor arrested in domestic violence investigation
Former Alabama Quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

.
The Auburn rubik's cube kid goes viral
Savannah Finney of Floyd Middle Magnet School is this week's Class Act winner.
Class Act: Floyd Middle’s Savannah Finney tackles teaching challenges
California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
3 California teenagers killed in car crash near Los Angeles
Montgomery police say two stolen vehicles crashed during separate pursuits on Jan. 17, 2022.
2 stolen vehicles result in separate chases, crashes in Montgomery
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights