Tuskegee councilman Johnny Ford drops out of Alabama House race

Former longtime Tuskegee mayor and current city councilman Johnny Ford speaks Thursday, the day after he and another person damaged a 115-year-old Confederate statue in the town square.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime Macon County political leader Johnny Ford has decided to end his bid for another state office, saying “the time has come for me to put my family first, and politics second.”

Ford announced Monday that he is dropping his candidacy for Alabama House District 82 but said whoever wins will have his “full support.”

“I have had a long political career, because I have always put the people first,” Ford said in a statement, explaining that health issues with his wife and daughter led him to the decision.

“My first responsibility is now to family, and I wish to thank the public in advance, those who have supported me,” Ford said.

Ford, 79, has been an outspoken mainstay in Macon County politics for decades. He served as Tuskegee’s mayor for six terms from the 1972 through 199 before being elected to the Alabama House in 1998. He eventually returned to the mayor’s office for two additional non-consecutive terms in 2004 and 2012 and now represents constituents while sitting on the city council.

Despite dropping out of the House race, Ford is not out of politics.

“I will take care of family responsibilities first, and second, the duties of City Council member for District II, City of Tuskegee, especially since I have learned that another year has been added to the City Council position, ending in 2025, rather than 2024,” he explained. “The additional year gives me more time to work on the challenges facing District II, and the City of Tuskegee.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

