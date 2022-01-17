Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

‘Wolf moon’ to light up sky Monday

The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old...
The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first full moon of the year, known as the “wolf moon,” will appear Monday night.

The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”

The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m. ET.

You’ll want to look towards the northeast, just above the horizon.

NASA says Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
Bama Lanes shooting suspect bonds out of jail again
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting late Saturday night.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting
Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Alabama...
Lionel Richie spotted at Montgomery restaurant
Tallassee mayor arrested in domestic violence investigation
Tallassee mayor arrested in domestic violence investigation
Former Alabama Quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

.
The Auburn rubik's cube kid goes viral
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 and is...
Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley tests positive for COVID-19
Very cold air will return later this week and carry into next week.
Cold weather to dominate
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Harris speaks on MLK Day, says freedom to vote is under assault
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff