Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Governor calls special session on COVID-19 relief funds

Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered a special session to address how the state will use money from the...
Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered a special session to address how the state will use money from the American Rescue Plan.(WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered the Legislature’s first special session of 2022.

The session will address how the state will use the remaining first round funds from the American Rescue Plan.

According to Tuesday’s proclamation, there is about $443 million left unspent that would be used for pandemic-related health care and related services and reimbursement. This is from the state’s coronavirus fiscal recovery fund.

More than $136 million may be used for broadband services and expansion, as well as reimbursement for certain inmates who were housed in county jails. This comes from the fiscal recovery revenue replacement fund.

A separate allocation from the capital projects fund may use almost $192 million for broadband services.

Lawmakers must decide how to distribute these round one ARPA funds before the federal deadline this summer. The second round of ARPA funds will come after that.

The special session will begin on Jan. 19.

“While states like Alabama are making record economic comebacks, Congress and the Biden White House are wanting our country to spend more and more federal dollars, and now we are tasked with allocating the American Rescue Plan Act funds. I have made clear, that unlike Washington, D.C., Alabama will be wise with these one-time, federal dollars,” Ivey said in a statement.

“I again urge the members of the Legislature to direct these funds to meet some of Alabama’s biggest challenges like statewide broadband connectivity, water and sewer infrastructure, as well as investing funds in our hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers.

“We must be smart with these one-time, federal dollars by wisely investing – not just casually spending them. This is not free money.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All but four facilities in the Elmore County Public Schools system will return to regularly...
All but 4 Elmore County Public Schools to return to classes Tuesday
Montgomery police say two stolen vehicles crashed during separate pursuits on Jan. 17, 2022.
2 stolen vehicles result in separate chases, crashes in Montgomery
Tallassee mayor arrested in domestic violence investigation
Tallassee mayor arrested in domestic violence investigation
A woman is dead after deputies said she was stabbed to death by her adult son.
Deputies say son used sword to kill mother in Mobile County
A crash that was causing delays in the westbound lanes of the Northern Boulevard bridge Tuesday...
Icy roads, fog Tuesday morning; Northern Boulevard crash cleared

Latest News

Alabama House Democrats are releasing their agenda for the 2022 legislative session.
Alabama House Democrats explain legislative agenda
Alabama House Democrats discuss 2022 agenda
Alabama House Democrats discuss 2022 agenda
Former longtime Tuskegee mayor and current city councilman Johnny Ford speaks Thursday, the day...
Tuskegee councilman Johnny Ford drops out of Alabama House race
Special session expected on COVID-19 relief funds
Special session expected on COVID-19 relief funds