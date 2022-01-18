Homewood PD: Man fires weapon during altercation in Walmart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police responded to reports of shots fired inside Walmart on Lakeshore Parkway on Monday afternoon.

Police say one male subject fired a shot inside the store, attempting to strike another man.

The suspect was located running along Lakeshore Parkway, and police recovered a handgun from him.

Authorities say the other male inside the store was carrying a weapon on his holster, and a verbal altercation took place between the two men. One is from Georgia, and there is no evidence they knew each other.

Police say there were no injuries.

UPDATE: Homewood Police have secured warrants in the case for Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton, age 20, from Vestavia Hills, has been charged with attempted murder ($55,000 B0ND), attempting to elude ($5,000 BOND), and disorderly conduct ($500.00 BOND). Payton was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton (Homewood Police Department)

This story was updated from a previous version that stated a man was shot during the altercation. Police sent an update that no one was struck by gunfire.

