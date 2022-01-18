Advertise
HPD officer’s hearing canceled

David McCoy
David McCoy(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge has granted a motion to cancel a hearing for a Huntsville Police officer who is charged with murdering his pregnant girlfriend.

Judge Allison Austin granted the motion Tuesday after it was made earlier that day. The hearing was set for Tuesday afternoon. The defense states the purpose of the hearing is moot and the parties have already reached an agreement on the issues.

In court documents filed Tuesday, it states McCoy will be present at all future hearings. It also states all evidence has been reserved.

