Icy roads, fog Tuesday morning; Northern Boulevard crash reported

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With temperatures below freezing, it’s important to be very careful with your morning commute to work or school.

Some bridges in the River Region have patches of ice on them, which has caused several wrecks so far Tuesday morning.

One of those wrecks includes what the Alabama Department of Transportation calls a “major crash” on the Northern Boulevard. It’s affecting the westbound lanes at mile marker 0.6 before Interstate 65 in Montgomery. There’s no word on any injuries.

Commuters should also use caution due to foggy conditions.

Somewhere under all that fog is the fine city of Wetumpka. This is the view courtesy of the HealthStar Camera Network from atop the Wind Creek Casino #alwx pic.twitter.com/iQPENPOWI1 — wsfa12weather (@wsfa12weather) January 18, 2022

