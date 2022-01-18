Advertise
Icy roads, fog Tuesday morning; Northern Boulevard crash reported

A crash is causing delays in the westbound lanes of the Northern Boulevard bridge.
A crash is causing delays in the westbound lanes of the Northern Boulevard bridge.(Source: ALDOT)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With temperatures below freezing, it’s important to be very careful with your morning commute to work or school.

Some bridges in the River Region have patches of ice on them, which has caused several wrecks so far Tuesday morning.

One of those wrecks includes what the Alabama Department of Transportation calls a “major crash” on the Northern Boulevard. It’s affecting the westbound lanes at mile marker 0.6 before Interstate 65 in Montgomery. There’s no word on any injuries.

Commuters should also use caution due to foggy conditions.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

