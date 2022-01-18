Advertise
Man, 20, found shot to death near Vaughn Road

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight...
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight Tuesday.((Source: WSFA 12 News file photo))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight Tuesday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the 8400 block of Crossland Loop around 12:05 a.m. in regards to a shooting. That’s just off Vaughn Road near Halcyon Boulevard.

First responders found a body, which has since been identified as that of 20-year-old Malik Saintelus.

No other details were immediately available. The circumstances surrounding the city’s sixth homicide of 2022 remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

