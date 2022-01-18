Mid-January chill sets in by the end of the week!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A brief warming trend begins today after a very cold morning with widespread frost... highs will head for the mid 50s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, and the wind will be light, which will help things feel a bit better!

Sunshine with some passing afternoon clouds today. (WSFA 12 News)

Tomorrow will then be the warmest day of the next week and it isn’t even close; highs will rise into the mid 60s ahead of an approaching cold front.

That cold front will move through Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing rain for just about everyone. There could even be some thunder in the mix.

Rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Additional showers are possible Thursday night and Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

The second half of Thursday through Friday night continues to be a time when models don’t fully agree on what happens here in Alabama and neighboring states.

We will say that the agreement has become a little better, which means our forecast confidence has risen just a bit. We’re maintaining a mid-range chance of rain showers Thursday night and Friday, especially for those in the southeastern half of the viewing area.

Showers are possible Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Those rain chances are at 50% for now, but could be adjusted at least slightly depending on what we see in the models over the next day or two.

A few showers can’t be ruled out Friday night, but we are now pretty confident in a dry weekend for all of Central Alabama. Skies should be partly cloudy heading through the weekend into next week.

Very cold air returns later this week. (WSFA 12 News)

What we are very sure of is another blast of cold air, likely the coldest of the season so far, beginning late Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and lower 50s with overnight lows in the 20s heading through the weekend into next week.

