Montgomery Probate office offers text/email reminders to renew car tags

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Probate Court is now offering text message and email reminder services for motor vehicle tag renewals for Montgomery County citizens.

Those residents can now opt-in to receive an SMS text notice during their tag renewal month in another innovative step the probate office has made to increase convenience and accessibility under the leadership of Probate Judge J.C. Love, III.

“My staff and I are excited to announce the launch of our new text message and email reminder services for residents of Montgomery County needing to renew their automobile tag,” Love said. “This convenient resource marks another milestone achieved by our team, and it is one of the first services of its kind to be offered to the public in Alabama. My staff and I are committed to serving the residents of Montgomery County and ensuring that our services are provided in a courteous, prompt, modern, and efficient manner.”

Montgomery County tag renewals are available online at www.montgomeryprobatecourtal.gov or in-person at one of the Montgomery County Probate Offices.

More information about tag renewals and the Probate Court may also be found on the Montgomery County Probate Court app (available in the App Store and Google Play).

