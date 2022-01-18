Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery Probate office offers text/email reminders to renew car tags

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Probate Court is now offering text message and email reminder services for motor vehicle tag renewals for Montgomery County citizens.

Those residents can now opt-in to receive an SMS text notice during their tag renewal month in another innovative step the probate office has made to increase convenience and accessibility under the leadership of Probate Judge J.C. Love, III.

“My staff and I are excited to announce the launch of our new text message and email reminder services for residents of Montgomery County needing to renew their automobile tag,” Love said. “This convenient resource marks another milestone achieved by our team, and it is one of the first services of its kind to be offered to the public in Alabama. My staff and I are committed to serving the residents of Montgomery County and ensuring that our services are provided in a courteous, prompt, modern, and efficient manner.”

Montgomery County tag renewals are available online at www.montgomeryprobatecourtal.gov or in-person at one of the Montgomery County Probate Offices.

More information about tag renewals and the Probate Court may also be found on the Montgomery County Probate Court app (available in the App Store and Google Play).

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All but four facilities in the Elmore County Public Schools system will return to regularly...
All but 4 Elmore County Public Schools to return to classes Tuesday
Montgomery police say two stolen vehicles crashed during separate pursuits on Jan. 17, 2022.
2 stolen vehicles result in separate chases, crashes in Montgomery
Tallassee mayor arrested in domestic violence investigation
Tallassee mayor arrested in domestic violence investigation
A woman is dead after deputies said she was stabbed to death by her adult son.
Deputies say son used sword to kill mother in Mobile County
The most recent data shows 16,035 cases in Alabama schools.
How effective are COVID-19 school closures? We ask ADPH

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
A crash is causing delays in the westbound lanes of the Northern Boulevard bridge.
Icy roads, fog Tuesday morning; Northern Boulevard crash reported
Rain, some heavy, and a few storms are likely Wednesday night into Thursday.
We’re likely to see the coldest stretch so far this season
A balloon release and candle light vigil was held Monday in the parking lot of Bama Lanes...
Vigil held for Montgomery bowling alley shooting victim