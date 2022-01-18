Parade honoring MLK held in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For some it was a day off, but for many it was a time to reflect and celebrate the work of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy. On Monday, people in the capital city came together for a parade and special program.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade kicked off on Dexter Avenue followed by a program on the Capitol steps.

“In Montgomery I think about how lucky I am, how fortunate I am to walk the same streets that Martin Luther King did,” said Rolanda Horne

People from all walks of life lined up along Dexter Avenue to celebrate the life and legacy ok King.

“I think it’s very important for us to just continue to strengthen Dr. King’s Legacy and to continue to push the importance of our power to vote,” said Shelecia Robinson.

State Sen. Kirk Hatcher along with other community leaders and clergy, hosted a program following the parade.

“This is actually a rally. It is a rally because we are in the midst of some strange times. And the reason you were able to hear Dr. King’s voice. Hopefully it is a reminder of not only how far we have come but how far we still have to go,” said Hatcher.

Hatcher also read part of a joint resolution from the Senate observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

King would have turned 93 on Jan. 15.

