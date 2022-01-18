Victim in weekend Montgomery homicide identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed a fatal weekend shooting is being investigated as a homicide and has released the name of the victim.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the 5600 block of Carmichael Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday where they found the body of 21-year-old Travonne Pierce.

The motive remains unclear as the investigation continues. No suspect/s have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.