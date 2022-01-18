Vigil held for Montgomery bowling alley shooting victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large crowd of friends and family gathered outside of Bama Lanes bowling alley Monday night for a vigil in honor of 21-year-old Jeffery Reed.

Reed died in a shooting at Bama Lanes the morning of Jan. 9. Six others were also shot but survived.

Reed’s parents led a crowd of people by foot from Lee High School to the bowling alley for the ceremony. Upon arrival, over 100 balloons were released and candles were lit.

“We ain’t doing too good,” Reed’s father, Jeffery Reed, said after the vigil. “We just hurting right now.”

HAPPENING NOW: A balloon release and candle-light vigil is taking place outside Bama Lanes bowling alley in Montgomery.



21-year-old Jefferey Reed was shot and killed here just over a week ago. 6 others were injured. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/uF1AFqlyRR — Ashley Bowerman (@AshleyWSFA) January 17, 2022

The Reed family was visibly emotional as the crowd of well over 100 people surrounded them to pray and remember.

“Every time you see him he had a smile on his face. He was a joking person. He was just fun to be around. He was very caring, he was very respectable, so that’s the type of person he was, so that’s why you see all of these people out here, because he was truly loved,” said Jana Brooks, Reed’s cousin.

The family said the ceremony was also meant to send a message.

“We need the violence to stop in Montgomery,” Jeffery Reed said. “Something got to be done about the violence.”

“He died because someone chose to murder him, and it’s like that’s not right, so we have to be accountable for our actions and what we do,” Brooks added.

The family says the man accused of murdering their son hasn’t been held accountable.

Tory Johnson, 23, of Montgomery, was released from the Montgomery County Detention Facility Saturday morning, bailing out of jail for a second time.

Johnson initially bailed out of jail on Jan. 9, the same day as the shooting. At the time, his bail was set at $270,000.

On Thursday, Montgomery Circuit Judge Tiffany B. McCord increased Johnson’s bail amount to $860,000. Johnson was able to post bond again Saturday.

When asked if the family felt like justice has been served, Brooks said, “No. Hopefully in the future that it will be and that we will be able to receive justice and that we’ll be able to move forward in a peaceful manner.”

“I just want them to up the bond for murder, period,” Jeffery Reed said.

The Alabama Supreme Court did issue an order Friday to raise the maximum bail amount for murder charges in the state from $150,000 to $1.5 million.

It’s unclear how Johnson was able to post the increased bail on Saturday.

The family thanked everyone who attended the vigil Monday. They said his funeral will be held in one week. If anyone would like to make a donation to the family they said you can do so at Cummings Funeral Home.

