2 gunshot victims show up at Montgomery hospitals

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department responded to local hospitals twice within an hour of each other Wednesday afternoon in regards to gunshot victims.

Officers responded to hospitals at 1:50 p.m. and again at 2:40 p.m.

Both victims, identified only as adult males, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear at this point where the shootings happened or if they are connected.

An investigation is ongoing.

