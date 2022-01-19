2 gunshot victims show up at Montgomery hospitals
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department responded to local hospitals twice within an hour of each other Wednesday afternoon in regards to gunshot victims.
Officers responded to hospitals at 1:50 p.m. and again at 2:40 p.m.
Both victims, identified only as adult males, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s unclear at this point where the shootings happened or if they are connected.
An investigation is ongoing.
