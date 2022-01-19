8 players from Ala. nominated for 2022 McDonald’s All American Games in Chicago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Eight high school basketball players from Alabama have been nominated for the McDonald’s All American Games. Three girls and five boys were nominated for the March event at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

760 girls and boys high school basketball players from across the country have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th anniversary McDonald’s All American Games.

Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee.

The Alabama players nominated for the chance to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games are:

· Aniya Hubbard, Hoover High School, Hoover, AL

“Aniya has been a huge part of the Hoover Lady Bucs Basketball program since her freshman year. She is in her 4th year on the team, has won two State Championships, received numerous awards and recognitions, and is currently a team captain. This recognition is well-deserved and a true testament to who Aniya is as a player! Aniya has signed to play basketball at Florida Atlantic University in the Fall, and we are looking forward to her finishing her career at HHS on a high note!”

Krystle Johnson

Hoover High School Head Girls’ Basketball Coach

· Alexis Andrews, Park Crossing High School, Montgomery, AL

· Kelsie Thomas, Park Crossing High School, Montgomery, AL

· Hunter Ivy, Fairhope High School, Fairhope, AL

· John (Edward) Witherington, Fairhope High School, Fairhope, AL

· Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, Mobile, AL

· Dresean Knight, Minor High School, Adamsville, AL

· Randi Ovalle, Success Unlimited Academy, Montgomery, AL

We wish all of the Alabama players the best.

A complete list of 2022 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.

The top 24 girls and 24 boys selected to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 on ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.