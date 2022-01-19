Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

BCSO: Man shot dead after opening fire on Baldwin County deputies

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A man is dead after opening fire early Wednesday morning on two Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies, authorities say.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, two deputies on patrol in the Perdido community contacted a suspicious person walking on County Road 47 at McCoy Road.

While in the process of attempting to identify the person, he produced a gun and fired at deputies, the BCSO says. Deputies returned fire killing the suspect.

No deputies were injured during the gunfire exchange, the agency says.

The case is being investigated by the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, which at midday Wednesday identified the deceased shooter as Ronald W. Flowers II of Bay Minette.

“While relaying Flowers’ information to dispatch he produced a firearm and fired at least one round at one of the deputies,” a Major Crimes Unit news release states. “Both deputies returned fire and the suspect succumbed to his wounds on scene.”

The investigation is still in its early stages and members of the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit and the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office will be working in the area of County Road 47 and McCoy Road in the Perdido Community, the release states. Those that are traveling to Perdido Elementary School should note that a section of County Road 47 (from the railroad tracks to Fire Station) will be closed during their commute.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight...
Man, 20, found shot to death near Vaughn Road
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed a fatal weekend shooting is being investigated...
Victim in weekend Montgomery homicide identified
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Parents say their children were left in the cafeteria for hours because of a lack of cafeteria...
Bullock County students show up to class without teachers, parents say
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act

Latest News

Tokayla Fowler is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling following an...
Woman arrested after shots fired into Montgomery home
.
Man dead after shooting involving Baldwin County deputies
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock was arrested in Orange Beach on a domestic...
Tallassee mayor’s wife gets protection order; city council reacts to arrest
Deer destroys Pike Road store
Deer destroys Pike Road store