BCSO: Man shot dead after opening fire on Baldwin County deputies

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A man is dead after opening fire early Wednesday morning on two Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies, authorities say.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, two deputies on patrol in the Perdido community contacted a suspicious person walking on County Road 47 at McCoy Road.

While in the process of attempting to identify the person, he produced a gun and fired at deputies, the BCSO says. Deputies returned fire killing the suspect.

No deputies were injured during the gunfire exchange, the agency says.

The case is being investigated by the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, which at midday Wednesday identified the deceased shooter as Ronald W. Flowers II of Bay Minette.

“While relaying Flowers’ information to dispatch he produced a firearm and fired at least one round at one of the deputies,” a Major Crimes Unit news release states. “Both deputies returned fire and the suspect succumbed to his wounds on scene.”

The investigation is still in its early stages and members of the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit and the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office will be working in the area of County Road 47 and McCoy Road in the Perdido Community, the release states. Those that are traveling to Perdido Elementary School should note that a section of County Road 47 (from the railroad tracks to Fire Station) will be closed during their commute.

