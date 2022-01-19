Bullock County students show up to class without teachers, parents say

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents say their children were left in the cafeteria for hours because of a lack of cafeteria workers and teachers in Bullock County.

WSFA 12 News was bombarded with calls into the newsroom Tuesday from Union Springs Elementary School parents saying many teachers and cafeteria staff did not show up to work at the elementary school.

One parent sent us a photo. In the picture you can see dozens of students in the cafeteria with their coats and backpacks, and their heads resting on the lunch tables.

WSFA 12 News spoke to one parent, Javan Avery, who says when she saw this photo on social media she went and picked up her child and nieces from the elementary school. She says they told her there were no cafeteria workers and the students had to sit in the cafeteria because their teacher wasn’t there Tuesday. She says she is frustrated and doesn’t understand why they do not shift to virtual learning if there is a staffing issue potentially due to COVID-19.

“I can’t explain the fire burning inside of me. If we don’t send them to school and they miss so many days, we get a yellow slip. But we send them to school to you to take care of them. If you didn’t have any staff, you should just call parents to come pick them up or put them back on the bus and send them home instead of keep them at school,” said Avery. “It is very concerning. They haven’t kept us in the loop about anything. They need to answer and they need to stop being stubborn. I want to see the school shut down and go virtual.”

Bullock County Schools Superintendent Christopher Blair sent WSFA 12 News this statement after our story aired at 6 p.m.”

“The Bullock County School System is committed to providing safe face-to-face instruction for all scholars and staff. We are following all the COVID-19 safety guidelines, including masking, sanitation and cleaning, and physical distancing when possible. While COVID-19 case rates have increased across the country, we applaud Bullock County scholars, staff, and families for following the COVID-19 safety guidelines and keeping our COVID-19 cases low.

“We encourage all students to get vaccinated if eligible and for all students and staff to stay home if sick or unwell. In addition, we provide free weekly COVID-19 testing for students at each school site through a partnership with UAB Public School of Health.

“Bullock County Schools’ COVID-19 information, including the COVID-19 Dashboard, vaccination, and testing information, is available on our website at bullockcounty.schoolinsites.com.”

