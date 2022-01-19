Advertise
Deer causes destruction inside Pike Road business

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pike Road business is cleaning up after an incident with a deer Wednesday morning.

According to a post by the flower and gift shop Bloom, a deer busted through a window of the door and caused damage throughout.

Sometimes life tries to knock you down, destroy your store and ruin all the things you’ve worked so hard for, but don’t worry we will get back up stronger and better than ever before! Bloom will be closed temporarily for some cleanups and updates!! Guess this guy just wanted some pretties for his lady 🌸

Posted by Bloom on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

“Sometimes life tries to knock you down, destroy your store, and ruin all the things you’ve worked so hard for, but don’t worry we will get back up stronger and better than ever before!” the post said.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were seen outside the business. According to the sheriff’s office, the deer was seriously injured during the incident and did not survive.

The post indicated the store would close temporarily for cleanups and updates.

