Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Experts predict COVID peak is weeks away

(Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)
By Jennifer Horton
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama continues to weather the COVID case surge brought on by the Omicron variant. Community transmission is soaring, but there’s an end in sight.

Epidemiologists predict this surge will peak in Alabama in two to three weeks, then cases will return to pre-Omicron levels. That means the positivity rate will be in the single digits again and several hundred cases will be confirmed daily versus six thousand.

That’s until we have another variant and surge in cases. This pattern will continue for the foreseeable future as the virus mutates.

“The goal moving forward is to have people understand the way that these viruses move,” explained Suzanne Judd, epidemiologist with the UAB School of Public Health. “With the cyclic nature, there will be surges and when we’re in a surge it’s important that we mask, it’s important that schools and businesses have guidelines in advance. Because having those guidelines ahead of time will help them to be prepared when the surges come.”

The good news, with every variant public health experts are better equipped to predict and prepare for what’s ahead.

“We had great data from South Africa this time, to know that the hospitalization rate was probably going to be slightly lower with Omicron but that it was going to spread much more rapidly - it gave us the chance as a public health community to get ahead of some of the messaging,” Judd added. “The CDC changed their guidelines right after Christmas, right before the New Year’s holiday because they knew it going to be more rapidly spreading, but people were less likely to be infectious for the full ten day period.”

In the short term, Judd recommends masking and avoiding large crowds for the next few weeks until cases start to decline.

“This is only for two or three weeks, it’s not for the rest of 2022,” Judd stated. “It’s just this surge that we need to make it through.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight...
Man, 20, found shot to death near Vaughn Road
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed a fatal weekend shooting is being investigated...
Victim in weekend Montgomery homicide identified
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A crash that was causing delays in the westbound lanes of the Northern Boulevard bridge Tuesday...
Icy roads, fog Tuesday morning; Northern Boulevard crash cleared
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act

Latest News

The latest data from the CDC shows 67% of people 5 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Experts say more serious COVID variants likely after omicron
The infant tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
1-year-old with Down syndrome spends month on ventilator due to COVID
There have been more than 66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States,...
Study: 1 in 5 Americans have caught COVID-19 at some point
How to order at-home COVID tests online
Birmingham woman orders FREE at-home COIVD-19 tests, urges others to do the same