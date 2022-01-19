Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. ravine in court Wednesday

Deandre Charleston, 22.
Deandre Charleston, 22.(Source: Blount County Sheriff's Office Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in a ravine was in a Blount County courtroom Wednesday.

Defense attorney Brett Bloomington said he and his client, 22-year-old Deandre Charleston, met with the DA’s office in court.

Charleston faces five cargo theft charges.

“Since the beginning, Mr. Charleston has been cooperating with law enforcement; he seeks to get this behind him. He accepts responsibility for his actions and looks forward to putting this behind him and moving on with his young life,” said Bloomington.

The judge scheduled another preliminary hearing for March 16th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight...
Man, 20, found shot to death near Vaughn Road
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed a fatal weekend shooting is being investigated...
Victim in weekend Montgomery homicide identified
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Parents say their children were left in the cafeteria for hours because of a lack of cafeteria...
Bullock County students show up to class without teachers, parents say
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act

Latest News

Deer destroys Pike Road business Bloom.
Deer causes destruction inside Pike Road business
A wintry mix/freezing rain is possible Thursday night into Friday IF we get precipitation to...
Rain expected to arrive later tonight, will wintry precip follow?
Tokayla Fowler is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling following an...
Woman arrested after shots fired into Montgomery home
.
Man dead after shooting involving Baldwin County deputies