Greenville police searching for man missing since Dec. 30

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a statewide Missing and Endangered Persons Alert for a man last seen in late December.

ALEA says the alert is being issued at the request of the Greenville Police Department, which is asking the public for help finding Donald Gene Gulley.

Gulley, 65, may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement, according to ALEA.

He was last seen on Dec. 30 at around 8 a.m. in the area of the Greenville bypass.

Anyone with information on Gulley’s location is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at (334) 382-9911 or dial 911.

Gully is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray or partially gray hair.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.