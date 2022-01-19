Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Greenville police searching for man missing since Dec. 30

Donald Gene Gulley was last seen in the Greenville, Alabama, area on Dec. 30, 2021.
Donald Gene Gulley was last seen in the Greenville, Alabama, area on Dec. 30, 2021.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a statewide Missing and Endangered Persons Alert for a man last seen in late December.

ALEA says the alert is being issued at the request of the Greenville Police Department, which is asking the public for help finding Donald Gene Gulley.

Gulley, 65, may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement, according to ALEA.

He was last seen on Dec. 30 at around 8 a.m. in the area of the Greenville bypass.

Anyone with information on Gulley’s location is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at (334) 382-9911 or dial 911.

Gully is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray or partially gray hair.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight...
Man, 20, found shot to death near Vaughn Road
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed a fatal weekend shooting is being investigated...
Victim in weekend Montgomery homicide identified
Parents say their children were left in the cafeteria for hours because of a lack of cafeteria...
Bullock County students show up to class without teachers, parents say
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act

Latest News

File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.
Laptops, vehicles among items for bid in Alabama surplus auction
A Louisiana woman has died after her vehicle struck a deer, according to Alabama state troopers.
Louisiana woman killed after hitting deer on I-65 in south Alabama
OYS investigation on contract mistake
Couple loses $1,100 over salesman’s mistake
First responders on the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on Montgomery's Eastern...
‘Dramatic increase’ in pedestrian deaths prompts new ALEA campaign