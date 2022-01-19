Advertise
Woman shot outside Chantilly Parkway Walmart

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was critically injured after being shot outside Walmart on Chantilly Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery police confirm the shooting was in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway around 4:20 p.m. WSFA 12 News crews found the scene in the parking lot.

Police say a woman sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting have not yet been released.

