HMMA temporarily suspends production due to part shortage

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama is being impacted by the global shortage of parts.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Hyundai plant is again being impacted by the global shortage of parts.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama confirms they’ve suspended production Tuesday and Wednesday due to a late shipment of semiconductor parts.

Full production is expected to resume Thursday.

HMMA says they are working with Hyundai Motor Group’s global purchasing team to speed up the parts delivery and reduce the impact on employees.

Some employees are spending the two days preparing vehicles for shipment to dealers.

Global supply issues with computer chips impacted production last year.

HMMA says there are no issues related to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

