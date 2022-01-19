Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Horse’s death leads to animal cruelty arrests in Dallas County

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have been charged with aggravated animal cruelty after a missing horse was found dead in Dallas County.

According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum, a juvenile is responsible for breaking onto the property of Vicky Stoudenmire and stealing her horse Yankey.

“I get sick to my stomach thinking about how much pain he was in and how he was just treated so poorly,” Stoudenmire said.

Stoudenmire had been nursing the injured race horse back to health at her home in Selma. She said Yankey had a broken hip and was not supposed to be ridden.

“He was an off-the-track racehorse. They wanted a fast horse,” Stoudenmire said about the suspects.

Granthum said the horse was ruled stolen after a video was seen of the 17-year-old suspect leading the horse down the road behind a car. He said the teen was then seen riding the injured horse.

“He rode the horse kind of to a little small field next to a private school, and people actually saw him showing off on the horse out in the field,” Granthum said.

Stoudenmire said a social media video was seen of the suspects taking Yankey for a joy ride, racing the horse alongside a fast-moving vehicle to test how fast he could run.

“He was in a lot of pain, and that breaks my heart,” Stoudenmire said.

Vicky said Yankey was ridden for three days. Over time, his condition grew worse, so much worse that he could no longer stand.

Granthum said that the teen called 23-year-old Terrius Smith for help with the lame horse. He said that’s when the two suspects loaded the horse onto a trailer and dumped the animal into a creek off County Road 219.

Granthum said the suspects “forced the horse out, and the horse drowned.”

The 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree theft of property and aggravated animal cruelty. Smith is also charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Smith was placed in the Dallas County Jail under a $15,000 bond. Granthum said he has since bonded out but will have his day in court in the coming weeks. The teen’s case is being handled under the juvenile courts.

Vicky said, even though those responsible have been caught, “it still breaks my heart for him knowing what he went through. I’m struggling with that.”

PLEASE SHARE! Thank you to everyone who messaged me and helped me look for Yankey. He was found last Thursday and...

Posted by Vicky Stoudenmire on Monday, January 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight...
Man, 20, found shot to death near Vaughn Road
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed a fatal weekend shooting is being investigated...
Victim in weekend Montgomery homicide identified
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A crash that was causing delays in the westbound lanes of the Northern Boulevard bridge Tuesday...
Icy roads, fog Tuesday morning; Northern Boulevard crash cleared
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act

Latest News

Human trafficking can happen to anyone but some are more vulnerable than others.
ACDD launches campaign to help public recognize human trafficking
A wintry mix/freezing rain is possible Thursday night into Friday IF we get precipitation to...
Rain, perhaps some wintry precip. and cold
How to order at-home COVID tests online
Birmingham woman orders FREE at-home COIVD-19 tests, urges others to do the same
A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for Mr. Charles Floyd Woods.
Missing and Endangered Alert issued for Geneva County man