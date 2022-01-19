Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Laptops, vehicles among items for bid in Alabama surplus auction

File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.
File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s next state surplus auction starts Thursday with a number of laptops, office furniture, vehicles and other items up for bid.

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction via GovDeals.com starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 with bidding running until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

For information on becoming an authorized bidder, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/online-auctions. The auction items will be listed here on Thursday: www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.

In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, ADECA acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.

Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse at 4590 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

ADECA conducts online public auctions periodically each year, but surplus items are available at any time to municipal and county governments, state agencies and qualified nonprofit organizations.

In addition to the surplus property program, ADECA administers an array of grant programs for law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

For more information about the online auction, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call (334) 284-0577.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight...
Man, 20, found shot to death near Vaughn Road
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed a fatal weekend shooting is being investigated...
Victim in weekend Montgomery homicide identified
Parents say their children were left in the cafeteria for hours because of a lack of cafeteria...
Bullock County students show up to class without teachers, parents say
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act

Latest News

Donald Gene Gulley was last seen in the Greenville, Alabama, area on Dec. 30, 2021.
Greenville police searching for man missing since Dec. 30
A Louisiana woman has died after her vehicle struck a deer, according to Alabama state troopers.
Louisiana woman killed after hitting deer on I-65 in south Alabama
OYS investigation on contract mistake
Couple loses $1,100 over salesman’s mistake
First responders on the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on Montgomery's Eastern...
‘Dramatic increase’ in pedestrian deaths prompts new ALEA campaign