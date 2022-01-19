Advertise
Louisiana woman dead after car collides with deer in Butler County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Louisiana woman is dead after a crash involving a deer in Butler County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lilian Diaz, 51, of Destrehan, La., was killed after the 2008 Toyota Corolla she was driving struck a deer, left the roadway and hit a tree. Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Interstate 65 near mile marker 107, seven miles south of Georgiana.

No other details related to the crash were released.

