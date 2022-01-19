Advertise
Louisiana woman killed after hitting deer on I-65 in south Alabama

A Louisiana woman has died after her vehicle struck a deer, according to Alabama state troopers.
A Louisiana woman has died after her vehicle struck a deer, according to Alabama state troopers.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Louisiana woman has died after her vehicle struck a deer in south Alabama early Tuesday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Lilian Diaz, 51, of Destrehan, La., was driving near the 107 mile marker of Interstate 65, approximately seven miles south of Georgiana in Butler County, when she struck a deer.

ALEA says the crash, which happened around 4 a.m., caused Diaz to lose control of her 2008 Toyota Corolla, which left the roadway and struck a tree. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

