MPS holds public meetings on superintendent search

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is moving forward in its search for its next superintendent.

MPS held two public meetings Tuesday to get the community’s input on who should fill the position when Ann Roy Moore retires later this year.

Those helping lead the search say they want the process to be open to those who are invested in the school system. They want to know what kind of qualities and qualifications parents and community members would like to see in the superintendent.

Anna Buckalew, president of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, said there is no more important choice that our community will make over the next few months than who will be the next superintendent.

“Of course we’re all about creating economic prosperity and a better quality of life for our community, and that starts and ends with our public education system,” Buckalew said. “The choice of the superintendent is critical.”

The Alabama Association of School Boards is overseeing this search process. Lead consultant James Wright said, “One of the most important jobs that you can recruit for in a community and in a city is that of the school superintendent because there lie the basis where you’re going to have people you’re training, you’re educating people to become leaders and to build a a substantial support base in a community.”

Those who missed Tuesday’s meetings can fill out an online survey.

Wright said the results of the community meetings will be presented to the board on Feb. 3.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.