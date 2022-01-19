Advertise
Pike Road Schools to go virtual for Friday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Students who attend Pike Road Schools will be taught virtually on Friday, according to a statement released by the system’s superintendent.

The virtual learning day is being held because of the possibility of icy driving conditions that morning. Thursday classes are not affected and will be held at school on normal schedule.

[READ MORE: Rain expected to arrive later tonight, will wintry precipitation follow?]

Supt. Chuck Ledbetter said PRS wanted to give parents as much notice as possible to make any needed arrangements for Friday.

The superintendent also noted that PRS is seeing a rise in the number of reported positive and suspected COVID infections among students and staff.

“As we have done in the past, we will evaluate our data on Friday and determine which campuses will have a mask requirement and which campuses will be “mask preferred,” Ledbetter explained, with an update set for Friday afternoon.

The system will be back on regular schedule as of Monday.

