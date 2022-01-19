Rain, perhaps some wintry precip, expected to arrive later tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be the warmest day of the next week and it isn’t even close; highs will rise into the mid 60s ahead of an approaching cold front! The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight breeze all afternoon long... that’s a southernly wind pumping more warm, moist air into our atmosphere ahead of our next chance of rain. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out (especially early in the day) the majority of our area will remain dry until after dark.

Today will be the warmest day of the next week by far. (WSFA 12 News)

The cold front will move through tonight and early tomorrow, bringing rain for everyone. There could even be a few downpours and rumbles of thunder.

Rain -- with local downpours -- is likely tonight into Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain will gradually end as we progress through the morning and into the early afternoon. The second half of Thursday will be gray, gloomy, breezy, and very cold. Temperatures will actually fall from the 50s early in the morning to around 40 by 5 p.m.

The front will actually stall out to our south and a wave of low pressure forms along it in the Gulf of Mexico. This will help to throw moisture back into the newly arrived cold air that will be in place. Depending on the precise temperature, depth of the cold air and availability of moisture, there could be a window of ice and/or some sort of wintry mix across portions of South Alabama Thursday night and Friday.

Rain is likely tonight into Thursday, with additional showers Thursday night into Friday. Freezing rain is possible during this period. (WSFA 12 News)

The most likely scenario is some light rain and perhaps a period of light freezing rain, which could cause some icy spots, from Thursday night into Friday. Those with the best chance at seeing precipitation during this period area mainly south of U.S. 80.

We will know much more about this close call with wintry weather by the close of business today as new data becomes available, so it’s vital that you check back for updates as only a small amount of freezing rain can cause big-time problems on Alabama roadways.

The weekend will be dry and cold. (WSFA 12 News)

What we are more confident of is another blast of cold air, likely the coldest of the season so far, beginning late Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with overnight lows in the 20s heading through the weekend into early next week.

Another chance of precipitation arrives late Monday night and Tuesday, but that looks to be plain rain at this point with no severe weather threat.

