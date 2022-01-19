Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say three teens have been found dead in a home northeast of Houston, and it appears one of the teens killed themself after killing the other two.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference that the bodies were found Tuesday afternoon by “a family member” who lives next door and “was trying to locate someone.”

He said two females and one male were dead. He did not have their ages.

The home is in a rural area near the community of Crosby, which is about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

A motive has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight...
Man, 20, found shot to death near Vaughn Road
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed a fatal weekend shooting is being investigated...
Victim in weekend Montgomery homicide identified
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A crash that was causing delays in the westbound lanes of the Northern Boulevard bridge Tuesday...
Icy roads, fog Tuesday morning; Northern Boulevard crash cleared
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act

Latest News

Human trafficking can happen to anyone but some are more vulnerable than others.
ACDD launches campaign to help public recognize human trafficking
The sheriff says evidence at the scene leads them to believe one firearm was used in what...
3 teens found dead in home outside of Houston, sheriff says
According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum, a juvenile is responsible for breaking onto...
Horse’s death leads to animal cruelty arrests in Dallas County
A wintry mix/freezing rain is possible Thursday night into Friday IF we get precipitation to...
Rain, perhaps some wintry precip. and cold