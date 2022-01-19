Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa County school district mourns loss of fifth student this school year

Tuscaloosa County freshman killed in shooting
Tuscaloosa County freshman killed in shooting
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA Ala, (WBRC) - Shock and sadness are reverberating throughout the Tuscaloosa County school district the day after 16-year-old David Martin, Jr. was shot to death just inside the Northport city limits.

We learned Tuesday that Martin was a freshman at Tuscaloosa County High School and school leaders say a number of students are taking this very hard.

Martin became the fifth student from the Tuscaloosa County school district to lose their life this school year, a sad statistic noted by mental health coordinator Angela Kelly.

“This is our fifth one in six months since being in school and not all are violent deaths,” said Kelly.

Police say Martin died after he was shot several times in his vehicle Monday afternoon just inside the Northport city limits at an apartment complex on Valleys Hill Street.

“We’re better than this. As a community and as a city and as a county, we’re better than having our teenagers getting shot,” said Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon.

“We have a community that’s shaken,” Kelly said.

Kelly says a number of Martin’s fellow classmates took advantage of grief counseling offered Tuesday by the school system at Tuscaloosa County High.

“Still grieving from previous ones and then we have it happen again, and so it’s almost a re-traumatization of what’s going on,” Kelly said.

Both Mayor Herndon and Kelly say the time has long come for the violence to stop.

“I’m tired of talking about it. We want to actually do something about it,” said Kelly.

“Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family. You don’t ever get used to it,” said Mayor Herndon.

For now, a teenager is gone and the school district has lost yet another one.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, 18-year-old Ladamien Rogers-Wallace has been charged with capital murder.

The motive remains unknown.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight...
Man, 20, found shot to death near Vaughn Road
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed a fatal weekend shooting is being investigated...
Victim in weekend Montgomery homicide identified
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A crash that was causing delays in the westbound lanes of the Northern Boulevard bridge Tuesday...
Icy roads, fog Tuesday morning; Northern Boulevard crash cleared
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act

Latest News

Human trafficking can happen to anyone but some are more vulnerable than others.
ACDD launches campaign to help public recognize human trafficking
According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum, a juvenile is responsible for breaking onto...
Horse’s death leads to animal cruelty arrests in Dallas County
A wintry mix/freezing rain is possible Thursday night into Friday IF we get precipitation to...
Rain, perhaps some wintry precip. and cold
How to order at-home COVID tests online
Birmingham woman orders FREE at-home COIVD-19 tests, urges others to do the same
A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for Mr. Charles Floyd Woods.
Missing and Endangered Alert issued for Geneva County man