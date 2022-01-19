Wife gets protection order against jailed Tallassee mayor

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents confirm an Elmore County judge has granted a protection order for the wife of Tallassee’s mayor following his arrest on a domestic violence charge.

According to the petition filed Wednesday, the incident happened while the couple were in Orange Beach Saturday, which is where he was arrested. In the restraining order request, Mayor Johnny Hammock’s wife accused him of physically assaulting her with his fists and feet while he was wearing boots. She also alleges that he pushed her against a wall, choked her and said he was going to kill her.

Circuit Judge Sibley Reynolds granted her request without a hearing later that day. The judge’s order bars the mayor from contacting his wife or going to where she lives.

A hearing on the protection order is scheduled for Jan. 31.

Hammock is still in the Baldwin County jail on a felony charge of domestic violence-strangulation. His bail is $20,000.

He could not be reached for comment in the jail.

The weekend arrest was made by Orange Beach police. Nether the criminal complaint nor police allegations are public yet.

Hammock remains mayor of Tallassee and is also running for a seat on the Public Service Commission.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.