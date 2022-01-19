Woman arrested after shots fired into Montgomery home
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been arrested and charged with firing a gun into an occupied residence, according to court documents.
Tokayla Fowler, 22, of Montgomery, is accused of shooting into a home on Chatwood Street while three people were inside, the filings state.
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 7.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.
Fowler is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.
