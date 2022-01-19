Advertise
Woman arrested after shots fired into Montgomery home

Tokayla Fowler is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling following an...
Tokayla Fowler is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling following an incident on Dec. 7, 2021, in Montgomery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been arrested and charged with firing a gun into an occupied residence, according to court documents.

Tokayla Fowler, 22, of Montgomery, is accused of shooting into a home on Chatwood Street while three people were inside, the filings state.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 7.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

Fowler is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.

