Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Woman shot outside Chantilly Parkway Walmart

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was critically injured after being shot outside Walmart on Chantilly Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery police confirm the shooting was in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway around 4:20 p.m. WSFA 12 News crews found the scene in the parking lot.

Police say a woman sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting have not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight...
Man, 20, found shot to death near Vaughn Road
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed a fatal weekend shooting is being investigated...
Victim in weekend Montgomery homicide identified
Parents say their children were left in the cafeteria for hours because of a lack of cafeteria...
Bullock County students show up to class without teachers, parents say
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

The Superintendent of Bullock County Schools along with the Principal of Union Springs...
School leaders, AEA address teacher shortage at Union Springs Elementary
First Alert Forecast
Cold front brings rain to the area Wednesday night into Thursday
Cold front moves rain & colder temps back into the area. Updated look at the First Alert...
Cold front moves rain & colder temps back into the area. Updated look at the First Alert Forecast.
Legislators started their first day of the special session in a public hearing where they...
Agencies tell Ala. lawmakers how they would use COVID-19 relief funds