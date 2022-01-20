1 arrested, 1 sought in Millbrook shooting case

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting a few weeks ago, but they are still looking for someone else.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said a man was shot in his vehicle while leaving 3000 block of Boxwood Drive on Dec. 31. The victim said several people shot at his vehicle while he was traveling eastbound towards Main Street. Both he and the vehicle were struck by gunfire.

The victim said he drove to a relative’s home for help. Police were called, and he was taken to a hospital.

The chief said they identified two suspects. One of them, 29-year-old Demetri R. Pernell, was arrested Wednesday. He was charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Pernell was booked into the Elmore County jail under $100,000 bail.

Johnson said they have warrant out for the other suspect, who was not named. He said he’s sure this person is aware of the warrants.

“The best thing this individual can do is turn himself in. That’s the safest and best resolution for all parties involved,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.