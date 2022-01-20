Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

1 arrested, 1 sought in Millbrook shooting case

Demetri R. Pernell is charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied...
Demetri R. Pernell is charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting a few weeks ago, but they are still looking for someone else.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said a man was shot in his vehicle while leaving 3000 block of Boxwood Drive on Dec. 31. The victim said several people shot at his vehicle while he was traveling eastbound towards Main Street. Both he and the vehicle were struck by gunfire.

The victim said he drove to a relative’s home for help. Police were called, and he was taken to a hospital.

The chief said they identified two suspects. One of them, 29-year-old Demetri R. Pernell, was arrested Wednesday. He was charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Pernell was booked into the Elmore County jail under $100,000 bail.

Johnson said they have warrant out for the other suspect, who was not named. He said he’s sure this person is aware of the warrants.

“The best thing this individual can do is turn himself in. That’s the safest and best resolution for all parties involved,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight...
Man, 20, found shot to death near Vaughn Road
A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Woman shot outside Chantilly Parkway Walmart
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed a fatal weekend shooting is being investigated...
Victim in weekend Montgomery homicide identified
Parents say their children were left in the cafeteria for hours because of a lack of cafeteria...
Bullock County students show up to class without teachers, parents say
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Deandre Charleston, 22.
Former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. ravine in court Wednesday
A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Woman shot outside Chantilly Parkway Walmart
First Alert Forecast
Cold front brings rain to the area Wednesday night into Thursday
Shooting outside Chantilly Parkway Walmart
Shooting outside Chantilly Parkway Walmart
Winter weather driving tips
Winter weather driving tips