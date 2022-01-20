Advertise
1 critically injured in Taylor Road crash Thursday

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were injured in a crash on Taylor Road early Thursday morning.

According to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman, officers, and medics were called around 1 a.m. to the 400 block of Taylor Road on a report of a two-vehicle crash. When they arrived at the scene, officers located a driver and passenger who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Another driver had life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information related to the crash has been released.

