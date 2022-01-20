2 men shot on Montgomery’s Cherry Street, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two people were shot on Thursday.

Capt. Saba Coleman said two men with gunshot wounds showed up at a local hospital around 3:30 p.m. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police determined the incident happened in the 2200 block of Cherry Street.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

