Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues

FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Fox 5 Vegas staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Adele announced on Thursday that all dates of her Las Vegas Strip residency have been rescheduled.

KVVU reports the singer shared that her show has been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays. In addition, she said that half of her team has COVID-19.

Adele was set to kick off her highly-anticipated residency on Friday at Caesars Palace.

In a tearful apology video posted across all of her social media pages, the singer did not share new dates. However, the posts did state that “all dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.
Woman shot outside Chantilly Parkway Walmart
2 gunshot victims show up at Montgomery hospitals
Tokayla Fowler is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling following an...
Woman arrested after shots fired into Montgomery home
Montgomery Fire Rescue tweeted photos from a crash at the interchange.
Crash cleared at I-65/85 Interchange in Montgomery
Deer destroys Pike Road business Bloom.
Deer causes destruction inside Pike Road business

Latest News

The woman was hit by a vehicle and killed around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Atlanta...
Pedestrian hit, killed Sunday night on Montgomery’s Atlanta Highway
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020.
NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring
Lows will be in the 20s and 30s through next week.
Staying chilly through the weekend
WALB
Albany teen accepted to 48 universities, earns $600K in scholarships
Investigators are searching for these two suspects who are possibly connected to multiple...
Suspects sought in multiple Montgomery burglaries