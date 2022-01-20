Advertise
Alabama schools report over 26K COVID-19 cases

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported over 26,000 COVID-19 in the state’s public...
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported over 26,000 COVID-19 in the state’s public schools this week.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported over 26,000 COVID-19 in the state’s public schools this week.

The number of new cases this week jumped to 26,260. That’s up from 16,035 reported last week.

ADPH gathers weekly reports from each school system and inputs them to its COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard.

Jefferson County Schools reported 1,148 cases, the most of any in the state. Tuscaloosa and Shelby schools followed with 1,121 and 1,072 cases, respectively. Mobile County was the fourth highest at 1,095 cases.

Other systems of note with more than 100 cases include:

  • Auburn City Schools - 530 cases
  • Autauga County Schools - 512 cases
  • Alex City Schools - 121 cases
  • Chambers County Schools - 112 cases
  • Elmore County Schools - 405 cases
  • Enterprise City Schools - 216 cases
  • Lee County Schools - 240 cases
  • Opelika City Schools - 231 cases
  • Montgomery Public Schools - 728
  • Phenix City Schools - 134 cases
  • Tallapoosa County Schools - 122 cases

Multiple school systems have opted to return to virtual learning in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

