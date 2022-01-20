ASU, MPS teaming up for COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students

Advertise
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University and Montgomery Public Schools are teaming up to provide a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students ages 5-11.

According to a release, the clinics are scheduled to take place this Friday and Jan. 28th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lockhart Gymnasium on ASU’s campus. There will be 300 pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine available at the first clinic.

“We are excited to work with ASU to provide this crucial protection to our students,” said Dr. Ann Roy Moore, superintendent of MPS. “Our goal is to provide preventive measures to keep our students safe and healthy.”

“ASU, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health, was able to partner with MPS to vaccinate school system employees last year, and now we are excited to have this opportunity to provide vaccinations for MPS students,” ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross said.

Ross added that ASU is proud of Moore and her staff’s efforts to protect those working and learning in Montgomery public schools.

Parents must accompany children to sign consent forms and bring government-issued identification, the release added. Children are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes that give nurses easy access to their upper arms.

For more information about Montgomery Public Schools, please visit www.mps.k12.al.us.

