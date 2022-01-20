Conecuh County schools to close Friday for ‘inclement weather’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Conecuh County Schools will be closed Friday due to the possibility of inclement weather.

According to the Conecuh County Board of Education, schools will close Friday but return to normal on Monday.

According to a statement released by the system’s superintendent, Pike Road Schools announced students would be taught virtually Friday. The virtual learning day is being held because of the possibility of icy driving conditions that morning.

The WSFA First Alert Weather team says highs will struggle to get above 40 degrees on Friday. The team has discussed the potential for freezing rain during Friday’s morning commute.

