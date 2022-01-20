Advertise
Councilman: Montgomery Walmart shooting was not random

A crime scene was set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Chantilly Parkway on Jan. 19, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been more than 24 hours since a woman was shot in the parking lot of the Chantilly Parkway Walmart.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery City Councilman Charles Jinright told WSFA 12 News Thursday that the two people knew each other and that the shooting was not random.

No motive or additional details on the victim’s condition have been released and no arrests have been made at this time.

