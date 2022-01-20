Councilman: Montgomery Walmart shooting was not random

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been more than 24 hours since a woman was shot in the parking lot of the Chantilly Parkway Walmart.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery City Councilman Charles Jinright told WSFA 12 News Thursday that the two people knew each other and that the shooting was not random.

No motive or additional details on the victim’s condition have been released and no arrests have been made at this time.

