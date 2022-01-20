How teen convinced Sheriff Olson not to seek reelection

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson fought back emotional tears when announcing he will not seek reelection.

Olson had planned to go for a fifth and final term which would have gotten him to 20 years as sheriff, but then something happened. He took a drive with his oldest daughter, a teen.

With the hum of the highway in the background, he reassured her that he would finally hang it up in early 2027, after that one last term. No longer would emergencies come ahead of family.

But his daughter delivered a stern reminder to Olson. By then, she would likely be gone from home and attending college.

Ouch...the truth hurts.

“My wife and family and the relationship we have shared during my career has been placed on hold,” Olson told reporters on Wednesday when he announced he won’t be sheriff much longer.

The rigors of the job are constant, no more than in 2013 when gunman Jimmy Lee Dykes took a 5-year-old boy hostage, holding him in an underground bunker.

For a week, Olson did not go home to his wife and then two young daughters.

Being sheriff is a tough responsibility, perhaps more challenging in small counties like Dale where staff sizes force leaders to become workers.

For Olson, there is no normal routine. The phone rings. Someone has been shot. He goes.

Out to dinner with his family and another call---there’s inmate problems at the jail. He heads to Ozark.

At church on Sundays when a person goes missing and Olson goes missing from his family to join the search.

It had become time for Olson to inventory life’s priorities.

“The decision I made have come after months of praying and contemplating,” the sheriff said.

He calls his 15 yeas as Dale County Sheriff rewarding, giving gratitude to those who have supported him and, especially, officers and support staff in his department.

He believes progress has been made under his leadership and predicts the department will continue moving forward.

But, for Olson, it’s time to listen to his daughter…it’s time to spend more time with his family.

He leaves office in January 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.